HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) Shares Sold by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. reduced its stake in shares of HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST – Get Rating) by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,952 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in HomeStreet were worth $655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp grew its position in HomeStreet by 28.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,092,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,748,000 after buying an additional 240,973 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its position in HomeStreet by 4.8% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 838,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,736,000 after buying an additional 38,783 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in HomeStreet by 19.4% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 298,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,156,000 after buying an additional 48,460 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in HomeStreet by 554.2% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 217,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,040,000 after buying an additional 183,978 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its position in HomeStreet by 6.7% during the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 175,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,320,000 after buying an additional 11,071 shares during the period. 87.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get HomeStreet alerts:

HomeStreet Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of HMST opened at $30.26 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.20. The stock has a market cap of $565.98 million, a PE ratio of 6.45 and a beta of 1.10. HomeStreet, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.45 and a 12 month high of $57.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

HomeStreet Announces Dividend

HomeStreet ( NASDAQ:HMST Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $73.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.02 million. HomeStreet had a return on equity of 14.46% and a net margin of 28.50%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that HomeStreet, Inc. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 9th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 8th. HomeStreet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.85%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HMST has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of HomeStreet to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of HomeStreet to $36.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of HomeStreet to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of HomeStreet in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.75.

About HomeStreet

(Get Rating)

HomeStreet, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeStreet Bank that provides commercial, mortgage, and consumer/retail banking services primarily in the Western United States. The company offers personal and business checking, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit; credit cards; insurance; and treasury management products and services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HMST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for HomeStreet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HomeStreet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.