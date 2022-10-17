Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:IJAN) Stake Trimmed by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lowered its stake in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:IJAN – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,639 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,638 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January were worth $1,301,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its position in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 3,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January during the 1st quarter worth about $208,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January during the 1st quarter worth about $250,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January during the 1st quarter worth about $298,000. Finally, Gill Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 3,026 shares during the period.

Get Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF - January alerts:

Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IJAN opened at $23.03 on Monday. Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January has a one year low of $22.76 and a one year high of $27.59. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.02.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:IJAN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF - January Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF - January and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.