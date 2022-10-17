Insider Buying: Great Elm Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEG) Director Purchases $10,556.00 in Stock

Great Elm Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEG – Get Rating) Director Matthew A. Drapkin bought 5,278 shares of Great Elm Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.00 per share, with a total value of $10,556.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,814,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,629,596. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Great Elm Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GEG opened at $2.02 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.29, a quick ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. Great Elm Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.40 and a 12 month high of $2.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.08 and a 200-day moving average of $2.04. The company has a market capitalization of $59.83 million, a P/E ratio of -3.54 and a beta of 1.07.

Great Elm Group (NASDAQ:GEG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, September 12th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter. Great Elm Group had a negative return on equity of 31.17% and a negative net margin of 21.91%. The business had revenue of $18.07 million for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Great Elm Group Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Great Elm Group by 56.7% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 20,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 7,419 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Great Elm Group by 41.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 67,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Finally, Clayton Partners LLC boosted its stake in Great Elm Group by 49.0% in the 1st quarter. Clayton Partners LLC now owns 298,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 98,000 shares during the period. 77.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Great Elm Group, Inc engages in the durable medical equipment and investment management businesses. The company distributes respiratory care equipment, including positive air pressure equipment and supplies, ventilators and oxygen equipment, and replacement parts, as well as provides sleep study services; and rents medical equipment.

