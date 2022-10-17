Insider Selling: CMC Metals Ltd. (CVE:CMB) Director Sells C$10,370.00 in Stock

CMC Metals Ltd. (CVE:CMB – Get Rating) Director Kevin John Brewer sold 61,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.17, for a total transaction of C$10,370.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,484,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$762,280.

Kevin John Brewer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, October 11th, Kevin John Brewer sold 50,000 shares of CMC Metals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.17, for a total transaction of C$8,500.00.

On Tuesday, September 20th, Kevin John Brewer sold 10,000 shares of CMC Metals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.16, for a total transaction of C$1,600.00.

CMC Metals Price Performance

Shares of CMB opened at C$0.15 on Monday. The company has a market cap of C$18.47 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.29. CMC Metals Ltd. has a twelve month low of C$0.08 and a twelve month high of C$0.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.78. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$0.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.17.

CMC Metals Company Profile

CMC Metals Ltd. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company explores for silver, zinc, lead, gold, copper, antimony, bismuth, and tungsten deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Silver Hart property that includes 116 contiguous full and partial mineral claims covering an area of 2,200 hectares located in the Watson Lake Mining District, Yukon Territories; and Logjam property, which comprises 32 claims covering an area of 632 hectares located in south-central Yukon.

