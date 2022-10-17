Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. reduced its position in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,367 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 355 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Insulet were worth $298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jackson Square Capital LLC increased its holdings in Insulet by 0.6% in the first quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 6,137 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,635,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Insulet by 17.1% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 288 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Insulet by 25.0% in the second quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 260 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Insulet by 19.0% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 420 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Insulet by 6.6% in the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 1,102 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on PODD shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Insulet from $262.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Insulet in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Insulet from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Insulet from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Insulet in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $292.71.

Insider Activity at Insulet

Insulet Price Performance

In related news, Director Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.80, for a total value of $3,477,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,174,501. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, Director Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.80, for a total value of $3,477,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,174,501. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Bret Christensen sold 2,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.24, for a total transaction of $766,296.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,551 shares in the company, valued at $5,166,156.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of PODD stock opened at $221.12 on Monday. Insulet Co. has a 12-month low of $181.00 and a 12-month high of $324.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 442.24 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 4.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $253.13 and a 200-day moving average of $238.92.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.27). Insulet had a net margin of 2.94% and a return on equity of 13.83%. The firm had revenue of $299.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.87 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. Insulet’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Insulet Co. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Insulet Profile

(Get Rating)

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It offers Omnipod System, a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, as well as its wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

Featured Stories

