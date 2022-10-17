International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW) Stock Holdings Lowered by Spire Wealth Management

Spire Wealth Management cut its holdings in shares of International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW – Get Rating) by 48.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,853 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,765 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in International Seaways were worth $39,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in INSW. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in International Seaways during the first quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in International Seaways during the first quarter valued at approximately $198,000. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in International Seaways during the first quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in International Seaways by 825.7% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 18,514 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 16,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its stake in International Seaways by 4.8% during the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 21,588 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 988 shares during the last quarter. 85.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at International Seaways

In other news, Director Douglas D. Wheat sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.85, for a total transaction of $617,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 62,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,928,248.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Ian T. Blackley sold 15,499 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.57, for a total transaction of $504,802.43. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $784,611.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Douglas D. Wheat sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.85, for a total transaction of $617,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 62,504 shares in the company, valued at $1,928,248.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,499 shares of company stock worth $1,180,982 in the last 90 days. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

International Seaways Stock Up 2.7 %

INSW stock opened at $38.40 on Monday. International Seaways, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.05 and a 12-month high of $38.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.40 and a beta of -0.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.44.

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The transportation company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.21. International Seaways had a negative net margin of 9.66% and a negative return on equity of 0.07%. The company had revenue of $188.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.49 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that International Seaways, Inc. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Seaways Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 13th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. International Seaways’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -48.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

INSW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of International Seaways in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research upgraded shares of International Seaways from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of International Seaways from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of International Seaways from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of International Seaways in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, International Seaways currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.75.

International Seaways Company Profile

International Seaways, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the international flag trade. It operates in two segments, Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned and operated a fleet of 83 vessels, which include 12 chartered-in vessels, as well as had ownership interests in two floating storage and offloading service vessels.

Featured Articles

