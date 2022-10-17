iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) Stock Holdings Cut by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Rating) by 45.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 22,224 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 18,722 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Savior LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 62.7% during the 1st quarter. Savior LLC now owns 231 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 95.9% during the 1st quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 241 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000.

TLT opened at $98.57 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $108.33 and a 200-day moving average of $114.28. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $98.25 and a 12-month high of $155.12.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th were issued a $0.244 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $2.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. This is a positive change from iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.24.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

