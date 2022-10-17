iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) Stock Holdings Lifted by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Rating) by 1,176.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 881 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 812 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $101,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Savior LLC lifted its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 62.7% in the 1st quarter. Savior LLC now owns 231 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 95.9% in the 1st quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 241 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000.

Get iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $98.57 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $108.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.28. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $98.25 and a 52 week high of $155.12.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th were given a $0.244 dividend. This is an increase from iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $2.93 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 3rd.

(Get Rating)

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.