iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT) Stock Holdings Lessened by Spire Wealth Management

Spire Wealth Management lowered its stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT – Get Rating) by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 931 shares of the company’s stock after selling 290 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF were worth $50,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cowa LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 7,125.6% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 4,511,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,331,000 after buying an additional 4,449,065 shares in the last quarter. McCutchen Group LLC raised its stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. McCutchen Group LLC now owns 785,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,759,000 after purchasing an additional 97,366 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 645,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,755,000 after purchasing an additional 7,290 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 614,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,727,000 after purchasing an additional 55,289 shares during the period. Finally, Agincourt Capital Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Agincourt Capital Management LLC now owns 376,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,333,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares during the period.

iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:USRT opened at $45.62 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $53.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.24. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF has a 12-month low of $44.80 and a 12-month high of $68.08.

