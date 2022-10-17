Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) is Eastover Investment Advisors LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Eastover Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,842 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,030 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson comprises about 3.8% of Eastover Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $6,185,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Aprio Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter valued at about $272,000. TRH Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. TRH Financial LLC now owns 54,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,624,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the period. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,646,000 after acquiring an additional 941 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 86,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,369 shares during the period. Finally, Brendel Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 207.6% during the 2nd quarter. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC now owns 19,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,414,000 after acquiring an additional 12,980 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE JNJ opened at $164.46 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $432.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.94, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $155.72 and a 52-week high of $186.69. The business’s 50 day moving average is $165.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $172.94.

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $24.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.85 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.14% and a net margin of 19.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.48 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.96 EPS for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, September 14th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

JNJ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $200.00 to $194.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $173.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.40.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

