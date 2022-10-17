JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Position Lowered by Andesa Financial Management Inc.

Andesa Financial Management Inc. decreased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 5.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 29,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,679 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises approximately 2.1% of Andesa Financial Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Andesa Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $3,298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of JPM. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 930,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $147,327,000 after acquiring an additional 18,031 shares during the period. Doman Group LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth about $1,992,000. Security Financial Services INC. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth about $1,045,000. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 15,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,491,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the period. Finally, Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $413,000. Institutional investors own 68.57% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

NYSE JPM opened at $111.19 on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $101.28 and a 52-week high of $172.96. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $113.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $118.57. The firm has a market cap of $326.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.17. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 30.41% and a return on equity of 15.29%. The company had revenue of $32.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.88 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.74 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 5th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.78%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on JPM shares. Barclays set a $200.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $174.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $145.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.75.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

