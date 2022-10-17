JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Purchased by FLC Capital Advisors

FLC Capital Advisors boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 5.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 25,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,213 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises approximately 1.0% of FLC Capital Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. FLC Capital Advisors’ holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $2,874,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 930,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $147,327,000 after acquiring an additional 18,031 shares during the last quarter. Doman Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at $1,992,000. Security Financial Services INC. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at $1,045,000. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 15,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,491,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at $413,000. 68.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JPM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $127.00 to $126.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $145.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.75.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Up 1.7 %

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $111.19 on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $101.28 and a 12 month high of $172.96. The stock has a market cap of $326.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $113.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $118.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $32.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.88 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 30.41%. The company’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.74 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.36 EPS for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 6th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 5th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.78%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

(Get Rating)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.