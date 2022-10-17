Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) Shares Bought by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating) by 112.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,019 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $58,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its holdings in Juniper Networks by 43.6% during the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 74,918 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,780,000 after acquiring an additional 22,730 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 6,595 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC acquired a new position in shares of Juniper Networks in the 1st quarter valued at $4,583,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 9,902 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hotaling Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Juniper Networks in the 1st quarter valued at $237,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Juniper Networks alerts:

Juniper Networks Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of Juniper Networks stock opened at $25.81 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $8.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.69, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.58. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $25.18 and a one year high of $38.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $27.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.68.

Juniper Networks Dividend Announcement

Juniper Networks ( NYSE:JNPR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The network equipment provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 9.14%. On average, analysts forecast that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.59%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total value of $175,062.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 851,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,843,092.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold 25,000 shares of company stock worth $702,313 in the last 90 days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on JNPR shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Juniper Networks from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Juniper Networks in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Juniper Networks to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on shares of Juniper Networks from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Juniper Networks from $46.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Juniper Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.35.

About Juniper Networks

(Get Rating)

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Juniper Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Juniper Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.