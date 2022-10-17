K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc Has $3.61 Million Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc lessened its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for about 1.0% of K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $3,608,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of JPM. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 8.3% during the second quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 27,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,132,000 after acquiring an additional 2,124 shares in the last quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 36.7% during the second quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 1,357,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $152,824,000 after acquiring an additional 364,008 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 77.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 21,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,401,000 after acquiring an additional 9,341 shares in the last quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.6% during the second quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. now owns 18,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,073,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Curated Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $502,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. 68.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Up 1.7 %
JPM opened at $111.19 on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $101.28 and a 12 month high of $172.96. The company has a market cap of $326.07 billion, a PE ratio of 9.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of $113.89 and a 200 day moving average of $118.57.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 33.78%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group set a $124.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $135.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Berenberg Bank raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $133.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $145.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.75.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile
JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.
