KBC Group NV Acquires New Holdings in GCP Applied Technologies Inc. (NYSE:GCP)

KBC Group NV bought a new position in GCP Applied Technologies Inc. (NYSE:GCP – Get Rating) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 4,560 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of GCP Applied Technologies by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,777 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of GCP Applied Technologies by 1.2% during the second quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 45,522 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,424,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of GCP Applied Technologies by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,098 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of GCP Applied Technologies by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 13,272 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its stake in GCP Applied Technologies by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 47,470 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,484,000 after buying an additional 1,193 shares during the last quarter. 87.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GCP Applied Technologies Stock Up 0.1 %

GCP stock opened at $32.01 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 228.64 and a beta of 0.75. GCP Applied Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.76 and a 52 week high of $32.28. The company has a quick ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 3.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.71 and a 200 day moving average of $31.44.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GCP Applied Technologies ( NYSE:GCP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The construction company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.03). GCP Applied Technologies had a return on equity of 5.90% and a net margin of 1.10%. The company had revenue of $268.40 million for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that GCP Applied Technologies Inc. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on GCP Applied Technologies in a report on Sunday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

GCP Applied Technologies Profile

GCP Applied Technologies Inc produces and sells specialty construction chemicals and specialty building materials worldwide. The company's Specialty Construction Chemicals segment offers concrete admixtures under the CONCERA, CLARENA, ADVA, CLARENA RC40, STRUX, MIRA, TYTRO, POLARSET, ECLIPSE, DARACEM, DARASET, DCI, RECOVER, WRDA, and ZYLA brands; admixtures for decorative concrete under the PIERI brand; concrete production management and control systems under the VERIFI brand; engineered concrete slab systems under the DUCTILCRETE brand; and cement additives under the OPTEVA HE, TAVERO VM, CBA, SYNCHRO, HEA2, TDA, and ESE brands.

