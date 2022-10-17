KBC Group NV Buys New Holdings in Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR)

KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Palomar by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 962,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,990,000 after purchasing an additional 64,806 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Palomar by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Palomar by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 184,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,886,000 after buying an additional 27,810 shares in the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. grew its holdings in Palomar by 85.7% during the 2nd quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Palomar during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Institutional investors own 86.83% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PLMR shares. Piper Sandler upgraded Palomar from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Palomar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Palomar from $86.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Palomar from $80.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Palomar currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.83.

Palomar Stock Up 0.7 %

PLMR opened at $92.60 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $83.37 and a 200 day moving average of $68.63. Palomar Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.01 and a 52-week high of $97.18. The stock has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.02 and a beta of 0.01.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.07. Palomar had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 15.41%. The company had revenue of $84.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.23 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Palomar Holdings, Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Palomar

In other Palomar news, CFO T Christopher Uchida sold 1,000 shares of Palomar stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.04, for a total transaction of $57,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,478,762. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Palomar news, President Jon Christianson sold 4,000 shares of Palomar stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.43, for a total transaction of $293,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 90,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,637,043.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO T Christopher Uchida sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.04, for a total value of $57,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,478,762. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 94,664 shares of company stock valued at $7,021,482 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Palomar Profile

(Get Rating)

Palomar Holdings, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property insurance to residential and commercial customers. The company offers personal and commercial specialty property insurance products, including residential and commercial earthquake, commercial all risk, specialty homeowners, inland marine, Hawaii hurricane, and residential flood, as well as other products, such as assumed reinsurance, commercial flood, real estate error and omission, and real estate investor products.

See Also

