KBC Group NV Invests $118,000 in Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI)

KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 3,196 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $118,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Methode Electronics by 6.9% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,864 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the period. New Century Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Methode Electronics by 56.4% in the second quarter. New Century Advisors LLC now owns 837 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Methode Electronics by 0.4% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,065,668 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $46,090,000 after purchasing an additional 4,565 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in Methode Electronics by 6.2% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,743 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in Methode Electronics by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 57,320 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,818,000 after buying an additional 2,922 shares in the last quarter. 94.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE MEI opened at $35.78 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $39.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.79. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.26 and a beta of 1.12. Methode Electronics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.91 and a 1-year high of $49.94.

Methode Electronics ( NYSE:MEI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The electronics maker reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $282.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.00 million. Methode Electronics had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 8.17%. Equities analysts forecast that Methode Electronics, Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th will be given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. Methode Electronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.31%.

In related news, COO Joseph Elias Khoury sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total value of $462,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 384,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,800,170. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barrington Research reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Methode Electronics in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Methode Electronics in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Methode Electronics, Inc designs, engineers, and produces mechatronic products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Automotive, Industrial, Interface, and Medical. The Automotive segment supplies electronic and electro-mechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers directly or through their tiered suppliers.

