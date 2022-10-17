KBC Group NV Invests $120,000 in e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF)

KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 8,340.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251 shares during the period. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new position in e.l.f. Beauty during the 4th quarter valued at about $152,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 1,739 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 67.7% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 7,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 3,158 shares during the period. 94.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other e.l.f. Beauty news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 39,744 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.68, for a total transaction of $1,537,297.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 347,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,441,145.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other e.l.f. Beauty news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 39,744 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.68, for a total value of $1,537,297.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 347,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,441,145.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Mandy J. Fields sold 10,000 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.56, for a total value of $355,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 121,786 shares in the company, valued at $4,330,710.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 504,540 shares of company stock valued at $18,734,973 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

ELF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet raised e.l.f. Beauty from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.50.

Shares of NYSE ELF opened at $39.38 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 3.51. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.49 and a fifty-two week high of $41.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 74.30 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.20.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $122.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.42 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 10.95% and a net margin of 6.69%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors.

