KBC Group NV Invests $128,000 in Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN)

KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 3,338 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $128,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HMN. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Horace Mann Educators by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,076,433 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $254,178,000 after buying an additional 40,134 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Horace Mann Educators by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,963,155 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $207,609,000 after buying an additional 38,840 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Horace Mann Educators by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,012,146 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $125,998,000 after buying an additional 43,709 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Horace Mann Educators by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,524,637 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $63,776,000 after buying an additional 4,006 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,476,105 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $61,745,000 after purchasing an additional 140,973 shares during the period.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Horace Mann Educators news, EVP Matthew P. Sharpe sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.12, for a total transaction of $126,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 70,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,560,402.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold 10,500 shares of company stock valued at $373,065 over the last quarter. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Horace Mann Educators Trading Down 0.4 %

Several analysts have recently weighed in on HMN shares. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Horace Mann Educators from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Friday, August 19th. TheStreet lowered shares of Horace Mann Educators from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Horace Mann Educators in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of Horace Mann Educators stock opened at $38.83 on Monday. Horace Mann Educators Co. has a 12-month low of $32.60 and a 12-month high of $42.95. The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.74 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.51.

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.15. Horace Mann Educators had a net margin of 4.34% and a return on equity of 5.54%. The company had revenue of $346.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $349.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. Horace Mann Educators’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Horace Mann Educators Co. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Horace Mann Educators Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 15th. Horace Mann Educators’s payout ratio is 91.43%.

Horace Mann Educators Profile

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an insurance holding company in the United States. It operates in three segments: Property & Casualty, Life & Retirement, and Supplemental & Group Benefits. The company underwrites and markets personal lines of property and casualty insurance, including personal lines auto and property insurance products; supplemental insurance products, which include cancer, heart, hospital, supplemental disability, and accident coverages; retirement products, such as tax-qualified fixed and variable annuities; and life insurance products comprising whole life and term, as well as indexed universal life insurance products.

Featured Stories

