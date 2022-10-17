KBC Group NV Lowers Stock Holdings in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

KBC Group NV reduced its position in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) by 63.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,542 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,730 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Eastman Chemical by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 50,308 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,637,000 after acquiring an additional 1,816 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group grew its stake in Eastman Chemical by 34.1% in the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 3,954 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares during the period. Chesapeake Wealth Management grew its stake in Eastman Chemical by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 3,990 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,140 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden boosted its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 155.3% in the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 9,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares during the last quarter. 85.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Eastman Chemical alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $103.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 10th. TheStreet lowered shares of Eastman Chemical from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $110.00 to $82.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Eastman Chemical in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of Eastman Chemical in a report on Monday, October 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $116.00 price target on the stock. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.71.

Eastman Chemical Stock Performance

Shares of EMN stock opened at $72.25 on Monday. Eastman Chemical has a 12 month low of $69.91 and a 12 month high of $129.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $85.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.09.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by $0.14. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 20.67%. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Eastman Chemical will post 8.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eastman Chemical Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.21%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.01%.

Eastman Chemical Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Eastman Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastman Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.