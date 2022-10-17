KBC Group NV Sells 3,164 Shares of ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS)

KBC Group NV reduced its stake in ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS – Get Rating) by 53.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,714 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 3,164 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in ePlus were worth $144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PLUS. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of ePlus by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 129,481 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,878,000 after buying an additional 2,044 shares in the last quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ePlus by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,519 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of ePlus by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 14,864 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $790,000 after purchasing an additional 2,867 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ePlus by 2.8% during the second quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 178,599 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,487,000 after purchasing an additional 4,812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Century Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of ePlus by 342.1% during the second quarter. New Century Advisors LLC now owns 3,254 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 2,518 shares in the last quarter. 94.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ePlus alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on ePlus in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

ePlus Price Performance

Shares of PLUS stock opened at $42.48 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $45.89 and its 200 day moving average is $51.75. ePlus inc. has a 1-year low of $40.37 and a 1-year high of $69.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 1.20.

ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.09. ePlus had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 16.13%. The business had revenue of $458.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $473.25 million. Research analysts predict that ePlus inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ePlus Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ePlus inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions that enable organizations to optimize their IT environment and supply chain processes in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, perpetual and subscription software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally provided and outsourced services; and professional and managed services, including managed, professional, security solutions, cloud consulting and hosting, staff augmentation, server and desktop support, and project management services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ePlus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ePlus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.