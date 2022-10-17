KBC Group NV Takes $119,000 Position in The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP)

KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,930 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $119,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in ODP in the first quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Alta Fundamental Advisers LLC boosted its position in ODP by 15.9% in the first quarter. Alta Fundamental Advisers LLC now owns 388,139 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $17,788,000 after buying an additional 53,170 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in ODP in the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in ODP by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,614 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC boosted its position in ODP by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 219,257 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $10,049,000 after purchasing an additional 4,750 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on ODP. StockNews.com began coverage on ODP in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price objective on ODP from $50.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th.

ODP Stock Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ ODP opened at $36.84 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $36.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.83. The ODP Co. has a one year low of $28.85 and a one year high of $48.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.70 and a beta of 1.75.

ODP (NASDAQ:ODP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.79. ODP had a positive return on equity of 14.99% and a negative net margin of 1.08%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that The ODP Co. will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at ODP

In other ODP news, EVP Zoe Maloney sold 6,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.86, for a total value of $250,648.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $808,413.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About ODP

The ODP Corporation provides business services and supplies, products, and digital workplace technology solutions for small, medium, and enterprise businesses. The company operates in two divisions, Business Solutions and Retail. The Business Solutions division offers office supply products and services, cleaning and breakroom supplies, technology services, copy and print services, and office furniture products and services through sales forces, catalogs, and telesales, as well as through Internet Websites in the United States, Puerto Rico, the U.S.

