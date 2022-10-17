Keene & Associates Inc. Sells 901 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Keene & Associates Inc. cut its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 16.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,690 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 901 shares during the period. Keene & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Donald L. Hagan LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 0.3% during the first quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC now owns 18,220 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,181,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Goodwin Daniel L grew its stake in shares of Apple by 0.5% during the first quarter. Goodwin Daniel L now owns 12,761 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,230,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 0.3% during the first quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC now owns 19,081 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,332,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Norwood Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Apple by 0.9% during the first quarter. Norwood Financial Corp now owns 7,025 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investors Research Corp grew its stake in shares of Apple by 0.4% during the first quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 16,117 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,814,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. 57.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Apple Stock Down 3.2 %

Apple stock opened at $138.38 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.22 trillion, a P/E ratio of 22.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.25. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $129.04 and a 1-year high of $182.94. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $156.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $153.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

Apple Dividend Announcement

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $82.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.97 billion. Apple had a net margin of 25.71% and a return on equity of 152.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.18%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on AAPL shares. UBS Group set a $185.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, August 1st. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Apple from $201.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $177.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $180.35.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 96,735 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.95, for a total value of $16,923,788.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 110,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,362,241.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 96,735 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.95, for a total value of $16,923,788.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 110,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,362,241.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 176,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total transaction of $25,062,665.84. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 136,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,374,986.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 298,034 shares of company stock valued at $46,105,704 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

