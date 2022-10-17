Kellogg (NYSE:K) Shares Sold by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. cut its stake in Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) by 75.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,294 shares of the company’s stock after selling 120,607 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $2,803,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Kellogg by 2.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,353,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,892,981,000 after acquiring an additional 646,828 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Kellogg by 4.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,845,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,731,295,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054,740 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Kellogg by 2.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,696,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $947,753,000 after purchasing an additional 369,620 shares during the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. increased its stake in Kellogg by 2.1% during the first quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 5,196,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,139,000 after purchasing an additional 106,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Kellogg by 6.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,137,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,296,000 after purchasing an additional 302,388 shares during the last quarter. 84.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kellogg alerts:

Insider Activity at Kellogg

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.30, for a total value of $7,030,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 56,431,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,967,158,211.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Kellogg news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.30, for a total value of $7,030,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 56,431,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,967,158,211.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Amit Banati sold 6,960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total transaction of $515,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,905,128. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 950,046 shares of company stock worth $69,664,933 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Kellogg Stock Down 1.6 %

Kellogg stock opened at $71.98 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.62, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.70. Kellogg has a one year low of $59.54 and a one year high of $76.99.

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.64 billion. Kellogg had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 33.77%. Kellogg’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Kellogg will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Kellogg Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. This is a positive change from Kellogg’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.50%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Kellogg from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. UBS Group lowered shares of Kellogg from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $81.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Kellogg to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Kellogg from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Kellogg to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kellogg currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.20.

Kellogg Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding K? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kellogg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kellogg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.