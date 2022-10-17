Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL) Shares Bought by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Kinsale Capital Group were worth $595,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 186.0% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 129.9% in the second quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 65.3% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. 84.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.79, for a total value of $391,185.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 314,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,133,463.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.79, for a total transaction of $391,185.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 314,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,133,463.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Brian D. Haney sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total value of $198,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 88,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,342,790. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,988 shares of company stock valued at $2,198,361 in the last quarter. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Kinsale Capital Group Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of KNSL opened at $275.73 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a one year low of $160.92 and a one year high of $285.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.26 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $261.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $237.64.

Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $178.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.41 million. Kinsale Capital Group had a return on equity of 24.01% and a net margin of 20.32%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kinsale Capital Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 29th were paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 26th. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.35%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KNSL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Compass Point cut their price objective on Kinsale Capital Group to $305.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Kinsale Capital Group from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Kinsale Capital Group from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $288.33.

About Kinsale Capital Group

(Get Rating)

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company's commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, excess and general casualty, commercial property, allied health, life sciences, energy, environmental, health care, inland marine, public entity, and commercial insurance, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

