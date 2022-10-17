Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) Shares Sold by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. decreased its stake in shares of Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Rating) by 98.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 28,677 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,471,323 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Leslie’s were worth $435,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Leslie’s by 31.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 433,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,387,000 after acquiring an additional 103,178 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Leslie’s by 21.3% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 6,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 1,063 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in Leslie’s during the first quarter valued at $265,000. PDT Partners LLC grew its position in Leslie’s by 269.4% during the first quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 150,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,911,000 after buying an additional 109,649 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its position in Leslie’s by 8.3% during the first quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 2,597,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,295,000 after buying an additional 199,475 shares during the period.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Leslie’s news, insider Brad Gazaway sold 3,335 shares of Leslie’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.82, for a total transaction of $49,424.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 130,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,933,224.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Leslie’s Trading Down 2.8 %

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Leslie’s from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of Leslie’s from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group downgraded shares of Leslie’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. MKM Partners began coverage on shares of Leslie’s in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital downgraded shares of Leslie’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.50.

NASDAQ:LESL opened at $13.77 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.69. The company has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.59. Leslie’s, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.01 and a twelve month high of $24.40.

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.06). Leslie’s had a negative return on equity of 49.59% and a net margin of 9.74%. The business had revenue of $673.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $688.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Leslie’s, Inc. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

About Leslie’s

(Get Rating)

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services. It offers pool chemicals consisting of chlorine, sanitizers, water balancers, specialty chemicals, and algae control; pool covers, including winter, solar and safety covers, leaf nets, cover reels, and cover alternatives; pool equipment, which comprise pool cleaners, pool pumps, pool filters, pool heating, and lighting; and pools, such as above ground pools, soft side pools, above ground pools liners and equipment, ladders and rails, and diving boards.

