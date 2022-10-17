Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) Shares Bought by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 55,846 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,409 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Lumen Technologies were worth $609,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Lumen Technologies by 93.7% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,501 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,210 shares during the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new stake in Lumen Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, First Quadrant LLC CA bought a new stake in Lumen Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. 79.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lumen Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Lumen Technologies from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Moffett Nathanson cut their price objective on shares of Lumen Technologies to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Lumen Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Lumen Technologies in a research report on Friday, August 5th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Lumen Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.60.

Lumen Technologies Stock Performance

Lumen Technologies stock opened at $6.72 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.45. The company has a market cap of $6.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.04. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.34 and a fifty-two week high of $14.49.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.60 billion. Lumen Technologies had a return on equity of 17.14% and a net margin of 10.49%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

Lumen Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 30th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 29th. Lumen Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 51.55%.

Lumen Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated products and services under the Lumen, Quantum Fiber, and CenturyLink brands to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Mass Markets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LUMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lumen Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumen Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.