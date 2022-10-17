Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) Holdings Raised by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP – Get Rating) by 54.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,693 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners were worth $81,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MMP. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC bought a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC bought a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. 52.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Magellan Midstream Partners alerts:

Magellan Midstream Partners Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of MMP stock opened at $49.45 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.97. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a 1 year low of $43.58 and a 1 year high of $53.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.27 billion, a PE ratio of 10.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.91.

Magellan Midstream Partners Dividend Announcement

Magellan Midstream Partners ( NYSE:MMP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The pipeline company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $788.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $688.81 million. Magellan Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 51.99% and a net margin of 34.33%. As a group, research analysts expect that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 4.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 5th were issued a $1.0375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 4th. This represents a $4.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.39%. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.87%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Magellan Midstream Partners from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Magellan Midstream Partners in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Magellan Midstream Partners from $51.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Magellan Midstream Partners currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.55.

Magellan Midstream Partners Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. It operates through Refined Products and Crude Oil segments. The company operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, kerosene, and heating oil to wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, and regional farm cooperatives; and to end markets, including retail gasoline stations, truck stops, farm cooperatives, railroad fueling depots, military bases, and commercial airports.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Magellan Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magellan Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.