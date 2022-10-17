Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) Shares Purchased by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,838 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Manhattan Associates were worth $554,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Manhattan Associates in the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Legacy Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 68.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 3,828 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 1,553 shares during the period. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Manhattan Associates in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,323,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 544,449 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $62,394,000 after buying an additional 54,599 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Manhattan Associates in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Manhattan Associates alerts:

Manhattan Associates Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MANH opened at $122.21 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.66 billion, a PE ratio of 65.70 and a beta of 1.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $139.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $130.06. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 1 year low of $106.02 and a 1 year high of $188.52.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Manhattan Associates ( NASDAQ:MANH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The software maker reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.15. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 16.67% and a return on equity of 51.87%. The firm had revenue of $191.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on MANH shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Manhattan Associates in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on shares of Manhattan Associates from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $178.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Bruce Richards sold 2,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.30, for a total transaction of $320,328.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,257 shares in the company, valued at $2,114,313.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP Bruce Richards sold 2,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.30, for a total transaction of $320,328.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,257 shares in the company, valued at $2,114,313.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Eddie Capel sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.07, for a total transaction of $2,116,050.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 259,023 shares in the company, valued at $36,540,374.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,160 shares of company stock worth $2,576,378. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Manhattan Associates Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MANH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Manhattan Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manhattan Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.