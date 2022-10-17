Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) Shares Sold by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lowered its stake in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) by 65.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,149 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 20,929 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Match Group were worth $777,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTCH. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Match Group by 16.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,564,956 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,997,413,000 after buying an additional 3,955,469 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its position in Match Group by 327.0% during the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 3,345,283 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $363,766,000 after buying an additional 2,561,793 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Match Group in the 4th quarter worth about $324,212,000. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of Match Group by 62.5% in the 1st quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 3,571,215 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $388,334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,373,331 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Match Group by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 5,568,367 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $619,383,000 after purchasing an additional 920,154 shares during the period. 94.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Match Group alerts:

Match Group Price Performance

MTCH stock opened at $41.46 on Monday. Match Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.38 and a 52-week high of $182.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $55.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 129.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at Match Group

Match Group ( NASDAQ:MTCH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.11. Match Group had a net margin of 3.48% and a negative return on equity of 164.13%. The company had revenue of $794.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $802.13 million. Equities analysts expect that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Bernard Jin Kim bought 16,000 shares of Match Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $63.58 per share, for a total transaction of $1,017,280.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 16,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,017,280. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MTCH shares. Truist Financial downgraded Match Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $145.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Match Group in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Cowen dropped their target price on Match Group from $128.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Match Group from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Match Group from $105.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.32.

Match Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTCH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Match Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Match Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.