Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH) Shares Purchased by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH – Get Rating) (TSE:MX) by 1,371.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,050 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,494 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Methanex were worth $2,563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Methanex during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Methanex by 64.7% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 779 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Methanex by 37.2% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,114 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in Methanex by 284.8% during the first quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 3,425 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 2,535 shares during the period. Finally, Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC purchased a new position in Methanex during the second quarter worth about $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.41% of the company’s stock.

Methanex Stock Down 3.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MEOH opened at $34.37 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Methanex Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.73 and a fifty-two week high of $56.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.20. The stock has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 1.63.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Methanex ( NASDAQ:MEOH Get Rating ) (TSE:MX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by ($0.69). Methanex had a return on equity of 24.76% and a net margin of 11.10%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Methanex Co. will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MEOH. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Methanex from $52.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Methanex from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Methanex from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Methanex in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Methanex from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, September 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.25.

About Methanex

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. The company owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

