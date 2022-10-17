Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Purchased by Aurora Private Wealth Inc.

Aurora Private Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 6,504.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 363,958 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 358,447 shares during the period. Aurora Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $999,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 1,316.7% in the first quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. now owns 85 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Microsoft in the first quarter worth $28,000. Tobam boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 15,400.0% in the first quarter. Tobam now owns 155 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft in the first quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC lifted its stake in Microsoft by 25.4% in the second quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 296 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $228.56 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $257.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $265.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $219.13 and a 1 year high of $349.67. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.97.

Microsoft Increases Dividend

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $51.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.31 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 36.69% and a return on equity of 43.31%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.17 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 10.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. This is a positive change from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 25.73%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.25, for a total transaction of $1,331,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 109,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,244,101.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MSFT shares. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Microsoft from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Itau BBA Securities started coverage on Microsoft in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $287.00 target price on the stock. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $285.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Microsoft from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $400.00 target price on Microsoft in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Microsoft currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $326.50.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

