Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by Chesapeake Wealth Management

Chesapeake Wealth Management cut its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 32,680 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 128 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up about 3.6% of Chesapeake Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Chesapeake Wealth Management’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $8,393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MSFT. Compass Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,472,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,234,000. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,347,000. Invst LLC boosted its stake in Microsoft by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Invst LLC now owns 15,467 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,335,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at about $157,000. 69.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Microsoft Stock Performance

Shares of MSFT opened at $228.56 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $257.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $265.59. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $219.13 and a 52 week high of $349.67. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 trillion, a PE ratio of 23.71, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.78.

Microsoft Increases Dividend

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by ($0.05). Microsoft had a net margin of 36.69% and a return on equity of 43.31%. The company had revenue of $51.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.17 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 10.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. This is an increase from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is presently 25.73%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MSFT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday, August 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $292.00 target price for the company. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Microsoft from $350.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Itau BBA Securities initiated coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $287.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $400.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $350.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $326.50.

Insider Activity at Microsoft

In other Microsoft news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.25, for a total value of $1,331,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 109,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,244,101.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

