Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Acquires 14,096 Shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) by 30.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 60,785 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,096 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $2,334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in FirstEnergy by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,236,791 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,798,218,000 after acquiring an additional 2,215,694 shares during the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new stake in FirstEnergy in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. BOKF NA increased its holdings in FirstEnergy by 708.4% in the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 46,338 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,927,000 after acquiring an additional 40,606 shares during the last quarter. City State Bank purchased a new stake in FirstEnergy in the 4th quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in FirstEnergy by 419.8% in the 1st quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 551 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. 87.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FE. Barclays decreased their price objective on FirstEnergy from $49.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on FirstEnergy from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. KeyCorp reduced their target price on FirstEnergy from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on FirstEnergy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on FirstEnergy from $49.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.75.

Shares of NYSE FE opened at $36.17 on Monday. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 12 month low of $35.32 and a 12 month high of $48.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.70, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.59 and a 200-day moving average of $40.83.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.53. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 15.13% and a net margin of 11.78%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th will be given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 4th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.31%. FirstEnergy’s payout ratio is 63.41%.

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

