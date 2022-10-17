Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Acquires 59,300 Shares of Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Get Rating) by 107.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 114,332 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 59,300 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Genmab A/S were worth $2,580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S by 62.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017 shares in the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Genmab A/S during the first quarter valued at approximately $215,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Genmab A/S by 9.3% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. boosted its position in shares of Genmab A/S by 30.7% during the first quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 6,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 1,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Genmab A/S by 21.1% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 7,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 1,311 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.51% of the company’s stock.

Genmab A/S Price Performance

Shares of GMAB opened at $36.50 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $24.03 billion, a PE ratio of 40.56, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $35.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.89. Genmab A/S has a 1 year low of $26.19 and a 1 year high of $47.28.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Genmab A/S ( NASDAQ:GMAB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.20. Genmab A/S had a return on equity of 17.12% and a net margin of 38.42%. The firm had revenue of $452.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $435.40 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Genmab A/S will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GMAB. TheStreet raised Genmab A/S from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Genmab A/S from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Genmab A/S from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Genmab A/S from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Genmab A/S in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $34.73 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $547.62.

Genmab A/S Company Profile

Genmab A/S develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; ofatumurnab, a human monoclonal antibody to treat chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and multiple sclerosis; and Amivantamab for advanced or metastatic gastric or esophageal cancer and NSCLC.

