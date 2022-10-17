Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Buys 9,273 Shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) by 63.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 23,779 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,273 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in STERIS were worth $2,405,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in STERIS in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of STERIS during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of STERIS during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Urban Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of STERIS during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of STERIS during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors own 92.04% of the company’s stock.

Get STERIS alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

STE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of STERIS in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of STERIS from $256.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of STERIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 23rd. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of STERIS from $270.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of STERIS in a report on Thursday, July 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $240.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, STERIS presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $252.00.

STERIS Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of STE stock opened at $165.84 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $16.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.46, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.82. STERIS plc has a 52 week low of $159.21 and a 52 week high of $255.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $191.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $211.43.

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.90. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. STERIS had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 12.40%. Analysts predict that STERIS plc will post 8.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

STERIS Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th were paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. This is a boost from STERIS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. STERIS’s payout ratio is presently 50.40%.

STERIS Profile

(Get Rating)

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for STERIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STERIS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.