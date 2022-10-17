Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Grows Stock Holdings in Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Rating) by 79.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 35,307 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,671 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Celsius were worth $2,304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Celsius in the second quarter valued at $229,000. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Celsius by 4.7% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 11,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Celsius by 71,142.1% in the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 13,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $883,000 after acquiring an additional 13,517 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Celsius in the second quarter valued at $268,000. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Celsius by 0.4% in the second quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 51,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,353,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. 55.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Celsius alerts:

Celsius Stock Performance

CELH opened at $82.68 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.66. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $38.31 and a one year high of $118.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 212.00 and a beta of 1.90.

Insider Transactions at Celsius

Celsius ( NASDAQ:CELH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.04. Celsius had a return on equity of 13.83% and a net margin of 6.27%. The business had revenue of $154.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 136.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO John Fieldly sold 70,000 shares of Celsius stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.55, for a total transaction of $8,088,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 311,619 shares in the company, valued at $36,007,575.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO John Fieldly sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.55, for a total transaction of $8,088,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 311,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,007,575.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Hal Kravitz sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $550,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,397,670. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 223,500 shares of company stock worth $22,664,090. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush assumed coverage on Celsius in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Celsius from $93.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. UBS Group raised their price target on Celsius from $74.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on Celsius from $100.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Celsius has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.75.

Celsius Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional drinks and liquid supplements in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers various carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals name; dietary supplement in carbonated flavors, including apple jack'd, orangesicle, inferno punch, cherry lime, blueberry pomegranate, strawberry dragon fruit, tangerine grapefruit, and jackfruit under the CELSIUS HEAT name; and branched-chain amino acids functional energy drink that fuels muscle recovery under the CELSIUS BCCA+ENERGY name.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CELH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Celsius Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celsius and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.