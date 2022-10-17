Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Has $2.57 Million Position in Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK – Get Rating) by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 64,965 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,216 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Shake Shack were worth $2,565,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 122.8% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its position in Shake Shack by 4.1% during the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 6,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Shake Shack by 6.6% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in Shake Shack by 7.3% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in Shake Shack by 5.5% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. 92.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shake Shack Stock Down 3.6 %

Shares of NYSE:SHAK opened at $47.83 on Monday. Shake Shack Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.72 and a 12 month high of $100.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $48.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -79.72 and a beta of 1.54.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Shake Shack Company Profile

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $86.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $68.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Gordon Haskett initiated coverage on shares of Shake Shack in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of Shake Shack to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.31.

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. As of December 29, 2021, it operated 369 Shacks, including 218 domestic company-operated Shacks, 25 domestic licensed Shacks, and 126 international licensed Shacks.

