Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Has $2.64 Million Stock Holdings in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lessened its position in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) by 43.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,771 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 18,407 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $2,637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WSM. HS Management Partners LLC raised its position in Williams-Sonoma by 61.6% in the 1st quarter. HS Management Partners LLC now owns 1,655,704 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $240,077,000 after buying an additional 630,830 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 151.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 488,538 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $70,839,000 after purchasing an additional 294,602 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,408,911 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $204,292,000 after purchasing an additional 273,424 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 289.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 214,533 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,107,000 after purchasing an additional 159,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 172.2% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 177,298 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,708,000 after purchasing an additional 112,166 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.74% of the company’s stock.

Williams-Sonoma Price Performance

WSM opened at $117.29 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $141.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.84. The company has a market capitalization of $7.82 billion, a PE ratio of 7.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.64. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.58 and a 1 year high of $223.32.

Williams-Sonoma Announces Dividend

Williams-Sonoma ( NYSE:WSM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $3.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 81.21% and a net margin of 13.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.24 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 16.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 21st will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is 19.42%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Laura Alber sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.43, for a total transaction of $3,008,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 501,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,463,660.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Laura Alber sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.43, for a total transaction of $3,008,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 501,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,463,660.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Julie Whalen sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.66, for a total value of $703,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,536,977.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 65,000 shares of company stock worth $9,789,500. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Williams-Sonoma in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $135.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Williams-Sonoma currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $168.40.

Williams-Sonoma Profile

(Get Rating)

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

Recommended Stories

