Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Has $2.77 Million Position in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lowered its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) by 87.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,978 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 318,575 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $2,767,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,640,830 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,966,980,000 after acquiring an additional 624,549 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,458,085 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,313,125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017,515 shares during the period. Akre Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC now owns 14,865,320 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $869,175,000 after acquiring an additional 134,660 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,694,198 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $625,290,000 after acquiring an additional 1,372,217 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,592,853 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $560,893,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057,194 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.58% of the company’s stock.

Get KKR & Co. Inc. alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, General Counsel David Sorkin sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.94, for a total transaction of $3,416,400.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 1,474,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,937,759.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, General Counsel David Sorkin sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.94, for a total value of $3,416,400.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 1,474,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,937,759.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 5,750,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total transaction of $81,075,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 572,354 shares in the company, valued at $8,070,191.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KKR & Co. Inc. Trading Down 2.6 %

A number of research firms have commented on KKR. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $72.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $66.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $65.00 price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.46.

KKR opened at $44.32 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.54. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.77 and a 12 month high of $83.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.20). KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 8.25%. The business had revenue of $303.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 59.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KKR & Co. Inc. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.44%.

KKR & Co. Inc. Profile

(Get Rating)

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.