Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Increases Stock Position in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,553 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,244 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $2,338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HAS. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Hasbro during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Hasbro by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,434,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,265,539,000 after buying an additional 896,250 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its stake in Hasbro by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 7,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after buying an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in Hasbro by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 34,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,814,000 after buying an additional 5,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in Hasbro by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 92,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,569,000 after buying an additional 3,926 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Hasbro from $88.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Hasbro from $80.00 to $76.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Bank of America cut their price target on Hasbro from $91.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. DA Davidson cut their price target on Hasbro from $128.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Hasbro in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hasbro presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.18.

NASDAQ:HAS opened at $66.60 on Monday. Hasbro, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.83 and a twelve month high of $105.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.16, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.71.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.27. Hasbro had a return on equity of 22.26% and a net margin of 8.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 31st. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.20%. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.16%.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. Its Consumer Products segment engages in the sourcing, marketing, and sale of toy and game products. This segment also promotes its brands through the out-licensing of trademarks, characters, and other brand and intellectual property rights to third parties through the sale of branded consumer products, such as toys and apparels.

