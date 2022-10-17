Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Purchases 39,305 Shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) by 31.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 165,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,305 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $2,821,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in KeyCorp by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 111,201,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,488,691,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278,193 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in KeyCorp by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 83,634,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,934,456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,682,794 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in KeyCorp by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 21,965,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $491,578,000 after purchasing an additional 136,741 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in KeyCorp by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,127,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $338,560,000 after purchasing an additional 834,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in KeyCorp by 280.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 11,790,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $263,873,000 after purchasing an additional 8,693,488 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.58% of the company’s stock.

Get KeyCorp alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other KeyCorp news, Director Carlton L. Highsmith sold 5,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.59, for a total value of $91,468.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 64,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,128,205.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KeyCorp Trading Down 1.4 %

Several equities analysts recently commented on KEY shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of KeyCorp in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of KeyCorp to $16.50 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. TheStreet downgraded shares of KeyCorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of KeyCorp in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.93.

NYSE:KEY opened at $16.48 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.23, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.47. KeyCorp has a 12 month low of $15.26 and a 12 month high of $27.17.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. KeyCorp had a net margin of 28.53% and a return on equity of 15.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. Analysts expect that KeyCorp will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KeyCorp Profile

(Get Rating)

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for KeyCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KeyCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.