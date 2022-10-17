Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Sells 2,243 Shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,363 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,243 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Amdocs were worth $2,779,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DOX. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of Amdocs by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 12,507 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its stake in shares of Amdocs by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 4,427 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust lifted its stake in shares of Amdocs by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,551 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ lifted its stake in shares of Amdocs by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ now owns 10,497 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $863,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amdocs by 58.0% in the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 425 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on DOX shares. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Amdocs from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Amdocs from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Amdocs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.33.

Amdocs Trading Down 1.9 %

DOX stock opened at $79.01 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $83.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.39. Amdocs Limited has a fifty-two week low of $68.33 and a fifty-two week high of $90.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market cap of $10.36 billion, a PE ratio of 18.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.68.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.01. Amdocs had a net margin of 12.10% and a return on equity of 16.37%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Amdocs Limited will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amdocs Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $0.395 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.24%.

Amdocs Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. The company designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. It provides CES21, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; the Commerce and Care suite for order capture, handling, and customer engagement; the Monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent Networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; MarketONE, a cloud-native business ecosystem; Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite for digital telecom brands and small-scale service providers; and eSIM Cloud for service providers.

See Also

