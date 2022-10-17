Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG) Holdings Boosted by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG – Get Rating) by 23.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 104,743 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,029 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group were worth $559,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IRON Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. First Affirmative Financial Network acquired a new position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Capital Planning Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Institutional investors own 1.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Price Performance

NYSE MUFG opened at $4.43 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.31 and a 1 year high of $6.78.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $16.70 billion for the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group had a return on equity of 5.36% and a net margin of 13.26%. On average, research analysts forecast that Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group

(Get Rating)

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MUFG Bank, Ltd. that provides various financial services in Japan, the United States, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through Digital Service Business Group; Retail & Commercial Banking Business Group; Japanese Corporate & Investment Banking Business Group; Asset Management & Investor Services Business Group; Global Corporate & Investment Banking Business Group; Global Commercial Banking Business Group; and Global Markets Business Group segments.

