Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. Sells 14,499 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. lowered its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 60.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,414 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 14,499 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up 0.3% of Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Apple by 5,525.0% during the first quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 225 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Apple by 18,263.5% during the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,457,053 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 7,416,445 shares during the period. Spence Asset Management purchased a new position in Apple during the second quarter valued at $49,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC raised its position in shares of Apple by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerson Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Apple by 363.6% in the 1st quarter. Emerson Wealth LLC now owns 408 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.72% of the company’s stock.

Apple Trading Down 3.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $138.38 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $156.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $153.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market cap of $2.22 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.84, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.25. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $129.04 and a 52-week high of $182.94.

Apple Announces Dividend

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.06. Apple had a return on equity of 152.97% and a net margin of 25.71%. The company had revenue of $82.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.97 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. Apple’s payout ratio is 15.18%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AAPL. Bank Of America (Bofa) lowered Apple from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $189.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Itaú Unibanco began coverage on Apple in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 target price for the company. set a $175.00 target price on Apple in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Apple from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $175.00 target price on Apple in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $180.35.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Apple news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 96,735 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.95, for a total value of $16,923,788.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 110,673 shares in the company, valued at $19,362,241.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.77, for a total value of $4,119,250.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 427,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,411,823.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 96,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.95, for a total value of $16,923,788.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 110,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,362,241.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 298,034 shares of company stock worth $46,105,704. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

Further Reading

