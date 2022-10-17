Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Shares Sold by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lowered its holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 36,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,870 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $2,765,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MS. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 78.6% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 3,233.3% in the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the first quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.36% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MS opened at $75.30 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $85.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Morgan Stanley has a 12 month low of $72.05 and a 12 month high of $109.73. The company has a market capitalization of $129.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.35.

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by ($0.04). Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 14.33% and a net margin of 22.76%. The business had revenue of $12.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.04 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, June 27th that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 14.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Morgan Stanley news, major shareholder Stanley Morgan purchased 8,598 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.41 per share, for a total transaction of $72,309.18. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,309.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $105.00 to $92.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 12th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.67.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

