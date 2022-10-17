Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) Shares Acquired by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 387 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 51 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $81,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MSI. Sfmg LLC increased its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 753 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 313 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,562 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 83.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MSI stock opened at $213.28 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $240.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $227.15. The stock has a market cap of $35.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.78, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.91. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $195.18 and a twelve month high of $273.65.

Motorola Solutions ( NYSE:MSI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 14.22% and a negative return on equity of 571.78%. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.94 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 9.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 45.60%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MSI shares. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Motorola Solutions from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $240.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions to $311.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions to $305.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions to $301.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Motorola Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $289.33.

In other Motorola Solutions news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 69,229 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.80, for a total value of $17,708,778.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,984,786.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Motorola Solutions news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 69,229 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.80, for a total value of $17,708,778.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,984,786.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 12,102 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.32, for a total transaction of $3,089,882.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,951,038.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 224,377 shares of company stock valued at $57,064,982 over the last 90 days. 1.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

