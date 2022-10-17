National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC) Shares Sold by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lessened its stake in National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC – Get Rating) by 41.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 56,096 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in National Bank were worth $2,974,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NBHC. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of National Bank by 145.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 1,006 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in National Bank by 2,677.4% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,660 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in National Bank during the second quarter worth about $86,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National Bank in the first quarter valued at about $162,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of National Bank by 5.1% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.22% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at National Bank

In other National Bank news, CEO G. Timothy Laney sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.53, for a total transaction of $544,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 276,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,035,566.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other National Bank news, CEO G. Timothy Laney sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.53, for a total transaction of $544,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 276,489 shares in the company, valued at $12,035,566.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert E. Dean sold 4,826 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $197,866.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,056 shares in the company, valued at $1,191,296. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

National Bank Trading Up 0.2 %

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NBHC. StockNews.com initiated coverage on National Bank in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on National Bank to $51.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of National Bank to $45.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of National Bank to $45.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd.

Shares of National Bank stock opened at $39.23 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 14.80 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. National Bank Holdings Co. has a fifty-two week low of $36.04 and a fifty-two week high of $48.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is $39.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.44.

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $72.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.44 million. National Bank had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 27.17%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that National Bank Holdings Co. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

National Bank Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 26th were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 25th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. National Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.72%.

About National Bank

National Bank Holdings Corporation operates as the bank holding company for NBH Bank that provides various banking products and financial services to commercial, business, and consumer clients in the United States. It offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts, including fixed-rate and fixed maturity time deposits.

Featured Articles

