National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. cut its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 105,957 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,408 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust were worth $5,305,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 125,177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,856,000 after buying an additional 659 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,873,852 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $807,965,000 after purchasing an additional 53,622 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,064,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,806,000 after purchasing an additional 5,164 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 53,669 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,686,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC bought a new stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $257,000. 85.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on NSA shares. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $78.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $52.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, National Storage Affiliates Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.80.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Stock Down 2.5 %

NSA stock opened at $39.20 on Monday. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 52 week low of $38.51 and a 52 week high of $70.04. The company has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $48.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.13). National Storage Affiliates Trust had a return on equity of 4.79% and a net margin of 14.91%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.61%. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 222.22%.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Profile



National Storage Affiliates Trust is a Maryland real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 788 self storage properties located in 35 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 49.5 million rentable square feet.



