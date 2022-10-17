NBT Bank N A NY Sells 92 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

NBT Bank N A NY trimmed its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 86,931 shares of the company’s stock after selling 92 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for approximately 2.4% of NBT Bank N A NY’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. NBT Bank N A NY’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $15,431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 163.3% in the first quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 200.0% in the first quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 78.0% in the second quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 178 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 47.9% in the first quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the first quarter worth about $38,000. 68.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

Shares of JNJ stock opened at $164.46 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $432.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.56. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $155.72 and a 52 week high of $186.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $165.11 and a 200-day moving average of $172.94.

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $24.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.85 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 36.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.48 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, September 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JNJ has been the subject of a number of research reports. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $200.00 to $194.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $201.00 to $198.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.40.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

(Get Rating)

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.